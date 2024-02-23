Stephen Sanchez | «Crooner sì | ma pop»

Stephen Sanchez, TikTok’s favorite crooner, takes audience back in time

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024)arriva live a Milano nel bel mezzo della Fashion Week con le sue melodie doo-wop e un immaginario anni ’50 cristallino. Lo dimostra ampiamente il suo album di debutto, Angel Face, uscito il 22 settembre: le 13 tracce sono totalmente ispirate agli anni ’50 e ’60 e, tra queste, spicca la hit Until I Found You, certificata RIAA 3 volte platino. Il brano è risultato virale su TikTok e, anche in Italia, ha raggiunto la posizione numero 9 della Top 200 Spotify Viral Italia. Un successo, a detta dello stesso, completamente inatteso. «È una sensazione incredibile, lo è davvero. – ci dice a poche ore dall’inizio del live – Sono emozionato già per il fatto che sia io che la band siamo in Italia e migliaia di persone entreranno in una stanza per cantare le nostre canzoni». «Penso che sia un’esperienza universale per chi ...

