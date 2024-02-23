Start list Super-G femminile Val di Fassa 2024 | italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza

Super-g di Val d'Isère, ecco la startlist: Brignone n° 8, Bassino 9, Goggia 14, Shiffrin parte col 13
Siamo pronti per una domenica importantissima per quanto riguarda la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino 2023-2024 Gli uomini saranno di scena a Kvitfjell ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE I PETTORALI DI PARTENZA Buongiorno amiche ed amici di OA Sport e benvenute/i alla DIRETTA LIVE del SuperG di Crans ... (oasport)
oggi, domenica 18 febbraio, ultimo giorno di gare a Nove Mesto (Repubblica Ceca), teatro dei Mondiali 2024 di biathlon. Sarà il giorno delle mass start e lo ... (oasport)
