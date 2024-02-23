Start list Super-G femminile Val di Fassa 2024 | italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza

Start list

Super-g di Val d'Isère, ecco la startlist: Brignone n° 8, Bassino 9, Goggia 14, Shiffrin parte col 13

Start list Super-G femminile Val di Fassa 2024: italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) La Start list del Super-G femminile in Val di Fassa 2024, appuntamento valido per la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino: ecco di seguito le italiane in gara e i pettorali di partenza. Reduci da ottimi risultati a Crans Montana, le nostre portacolori provano a fare bene anche davanti al pubblico di casa questo fine settimana. Attenzione in particolar modo a Laura Pirovano, Marta Bassino e Federica Brignone, tutte tra le prime quindici a scendere. Di seguito la Start list. Start list Super-G femminile VAL DI Fassa 1 1 NUFER Priska SUI 2 2 WEIDLE Kira GER 3 3 RAEDLER Ariane AUT 4 4 GRITSCH Franziska AUT5 5 ...
