Spam | clickbait | fake news I motori di ricerca online alla prova dell’IA

Facebook contro fake news e clickbait: le pagine colpevoli penalizzate dell'80%

The unsettling scourge of obituary spam: AI-generated obituaries are beginning to litter search results, turning the deaths of private individuals into clunky, repetitive content. theverge

Confessions of an AI Clickbait Kingpin: Serbian DJ turned internet entrepreneur Nebojša Vujinovic Vujo floods abandoned news sites with AI-generated articles. But he wants you to know he's a nice guy. wired

Phishing: Watch Out for Clickbait Scams!: The deaths of celebrities, athletes, and other beloved international figures can lead to mourning and heartache. Unfortunately, scammers will try to exploit the public’s eagerness for ... whnt