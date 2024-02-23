Skeleton | Christopher Grotheer campione del mondo a Winterberg | settimo Amedeo Bagnis

Skeleton Christopher

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport

Skeleton: Christopher Grotheer campione del mondo a Winterberg, settimo Amedeo Bagnis

Skeleton: Christopher Grotheer campione del mondo a Winterberg, settimo Amedeo Bagnis (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Era primo dopo la prima run e non ha tradito le aspettative: in casa Christopher Grotheer va a prendersi il terzo titolo iridato nello Skeleton maschile, riempiendo un palmares già spettacolare che comprende anche il successo alle Olimpiadi di Pechino 2022. Il teutonico è devastante nel day-2 in quel di Winterberg: cambia passo nella terza run, trovando il miglior tempo e chiudendo la pratica nella discesa decisiva chiudendo con il crono di 3’44”91. Alle sue spalle deve arrendersi il campione uscente, il britannico Matt Weston, che disputa una gran gara chiusa a 23 centesimi. Medaglia di bronzo al cinese Zheng Yin a 1”01, beffato di solamente un centesimo l’altro britannico Marcus Wyatt che era riuscito a rimontare con il record della pista nella discesa decisiva. Chiude la top-5 Axel Jungk. In casa ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Altre Notizie

Skeleton: terzo titolo mondiale per super Grotheer, Weston deve arrendersi. Bagnis è buon 7°: Il regno mondiale di Christopher Grotheer. Dopo i trionfi di Altenberg 2020 e 2021, arriva il terzo titolo iridato individuale (più i tre a squadre) nello skeleton per il fuoriclasse tedesco e sempre ... neveitalia

Hallie Clarke fa saltare il banco e si prende il titolo iridato: Margaglio si fa male nella 3^ manche e rinuncia alla 4^: Alle 16.00 ripartirà la gara maschile, con la 3^ manche (seguita poi dalla 4^ e decisiva) di una sfida iridata che vede Christopher Grotheer comandare con soli 4 centesimi sul campione del mondo in ... neveitalia

Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA: Hallie Clarke became the first teenager to win a world championship in skeleton, doing so less than a year after switching from the U.S. back to Canada. Clarke, 19, prevailed by 22 hundredths of a ... nbcsports

Video di Tendenza

Video Skeleton Christopher
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.