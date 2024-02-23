Skeleton: Christopher Grotheer campione del mondo a Winterberg, settimo Amedeo Bagnis

Skeleton: terzo titolo mondiale per super Grotheer, Weston deve arrendersi. Bagnis è buon 7°: Il regno mondiale di Christopher Grotheer. Dopo i trionfi di Altenberg 2020 e 2021, arriva il terzo titolo iridato individuale (più i tre a squadre) nello skeleton per il fuoriclasse tedesco e sempre ... neveitalia

Hallie Clarke fa saltare il banco e si prende il titolo iridato: Margaglio si fa male nella 3^ manche e rinuncia alla 4^: Alle 16.00 ripartirà la gara maschile, con la 3^ manche (seguita poi dalla 4^ e decisiva) di una sfida iridata che vede Christopher Grotheer comandare con soli 4 centesimi sul campione del mondo in ... neveitalia

Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA: Hallie Clarke became the first teenager to win a world championship in skeleton, doing so less than a year after switching from the U.S. back to Canada. Clarke, 19, prevailed by 22 hundredths of a ... nbcsports