Shambhala: la video recensione del film ambientato sulle cime dell'Himalaya che ha chiuso il concorso di Berlino

Asif Kapadia to serve up Roger Federer documentary for Prime Video: Prime Video has greenlit a feature documentary about tennis icon Roger Federer, to be co-directed by UK filmmaker Asif Kapadia. screendaily

‘Shambhala’: first trailer for Nepal’s first-ever Berlinale Competition entry (exclusive): Screen can reveal the first trailer for Shambhala, the first Nepalese film to play in Competition at the Berlinale. Shambhala has its world premiere at the Berlinale Palast on Friday, February 23. It ... screendaily

Berlinale 2024: Nepali film 'Shambhala' to compete at Berlin festival: Shambhala' first Nepali film to premiere in competition at Berlin festival. The film features dialogues in Nepali and Tibet languages. Its the first South Asian film to compete in 30 years. Watch to ... wionews