Salt Bae spegne i riscaldamenti del suo ristorante per il caro bollette Cambiamenti anche nel menu | ecco quanto si spende dalla "star della carne"

Salt Bae

Salt Bae spegne i riscaldamenti del suo ristorante per il caro bollette

Salt Bae spegne i riscaldamenti del suo ristorante per il caro bollette. Cambiamenti anche nel menu: ecco quanto si spende dalla “star della carne” (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) anche Salt Bae ha spento i riscaldamenti per il caro prezzi. Titolare della catena di ristoranti “Nurs et Steakhouse”, il celebre chef turco ha ricevuto bollette molto salate rispetto all’anno scorso e, secondo quanto riporta il The Guardian, è stato costretto a limitare l’uso di energia nel locale di Londra, all’hotel Park Tower di Knightsbridge. Obiettivo: risparmiare. anche per la “star della carne”, che pare essere andato con il bilancio in rosso decidendo, così, di ‘spegnere il riscaldamento centrale e le luci quando il locale è vuoto’, dopo le ore di punta e al momento della chiusura. L’azienda, però, si sarebbe subito mossa per garantire gli stessi standard di ...
