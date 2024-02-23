OVERGROUND 2024 | al Teatro Palladium e al DAMS dell’Università Roma Tre | tre giorni di teatro | studi e incontri

OVERGROUND 2024

Overground, teatro negli spazi non istituzionali

OVERGROUND 2024: al Teatro Palladium e al DAMS dell’Università Roma Tre, tre giorni di teatro, studi e incontri (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Dal 29 febbraio al 2 marzo 2024 torna, per il secondo anno al teatro Palladium dell’Università Roma Tre, il progetto sperimentale OVERGROUND. 23 febbraio 2024. Per l’edizione 2024, OVERGROUND accoglie il contributo dei docenti di spettacolo e degli studenti del DAMS dell’Università Roma Tre e dedica un focus specifico alle esperienze di teatro e danza
