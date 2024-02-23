Only Murders in the Building 4: Eva Longoria nel cast dei nuovi episodi

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Neglidella stagione 4 della seriein thereciterà anche Eva, interprete di un personaggio misterioso. Nelstellare della stagione 4 della serieIn Theci sarà anche l'attrice Eva, che avrà un ruolo ricorrente. Negli ultimi giorni la produzione dello show, prodotto per Hulu e destinato a Disney+ in Italia, aveva già annunciato la presenza tra gli interpreti di Meryl Streep e Molly Shannon. Le prime anticipazioni Nella quarta stagione diin the, Charles, Oliver e Mabel faranno una gita a Los Angeles prima di ritornare al The Arconia per cercare il killer di Sazz (Jane Lynch), ...

