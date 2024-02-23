Only Murders In The Building 4 | anche Eva Longoria nel cast

Eva Longoria entra nel cast di Only Murders in the Building 4

Only Murders In The Building 4, anche Eva Longoria nel cast (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Eva Longoria parteciperà a Only Murders In The Building 4; lo conferma Variety, secondo cui anche Molly Shannon avrà un ruolo ricorrente nella nuova stagione della serie gialla – comedy di Hulu, trasmessa in Italia da Disney Plus. Al momento, non sono noti altri dettagli sul personaggio interpretato dalla star di Desperate Housewives, che si unirà a Meryl Streep, di ritorno nei panni di Loretta Durkin, personaggio introdotto nella terza stagione. Confermatissimi i tre protagonisti Steve Martin (Charles Savage), Martin Short (Oliver Putnam) e Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora). Come precedentemente anticipato, il nuovo ciclo di episodi vedrà anche un cambio di location; dal fittizio Arconia Building di New York si passerà infatti a Los Angeles; anche per quanto ...
