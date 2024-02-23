Matt Riddle nuovo campione NJPW TV, sconfitto Tanahashi
NJPW: Matt Riddle e Dolph Ziggler già campioni a New Beginning! Trionfo per gli ex WWE: Matt Riddle e Dolph Ziggler, Nic Nemeth ora che ha lasciato la WWE, hanno vinto in questi minuti rispettivamente il NJPW World TV Title e l'IWGP Global Heavyweight Title, strappandoli dalle mani di Ta ... zonawrestling
NJPW The New Beginning live results: Finlay vs. Nemeth Global title match: Finlay vs. Nemeth for the Global title headlines today's show that also features the first night of Kazuchika Okada's two-night NJPW farewell tour, with The Rainmaker taking part in an eight-man tag. f4wonline
Matt Riddle nuovo campione NJPW TV, sconfitto Tanahashi: Matt Riddle sconfigge Hiroshi Tanahashi e conquista la cintura NJPW TV Il semifinal match previsto per la card dell`evento The New Beginning in Sapporo ha visto confrontarsi l`Ace, ed ora anche ... theshieldofwrestling