NJPW | Matt Riddle e Dolph Ziggler già campioni a New Beginning! Trionfo per gli ex WWE

Matt Riddle nuovo campione NJPW TV, sconfitto Tanahashi

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024), Nic Nemeth ora che ha lasciato la WWE, hanno vinto in questi minuti rispettivamente ilWorld TV Title e l’IWGP Global Heavyweight Title, strappandoli dalle mani di Tanahashi e David Finlay a New Beginning, showche si è appena concluso in quel di Sapporo.bat Hiroshi Tanahashi et devient le tout nouveauWorld Television Champion ! pic.twitter.com/EaVIzw6x9x— Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) February 23, 2024 Nic Nemeth FKAis the NEW IWGP Global Champion.Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/DRpXOGZoCn— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) February 23, 2024 Subito due grandi affermazioni per le ex star WWE, che cominciano ...

