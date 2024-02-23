NBA Freestyle | L’All Star Weekend non è più così divertente: bisogna ripensare lo show?

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Allda? Come spesso accade ormai da diversi anni,ha catalizzato una pioggia di pareri tra il critico e l’indignato da parte di commentatori, ex giocatori, media americani. È dala sua formula? Solo la NBA, dati alla mano, può rispondere a questa domanda. Qui, invece, alcuni fatti. Senza particolari giudizi. La Slam Dunk Contest (gara delle schiacciate) era sempre stato l’appuntamento più affascinante del fine settimana, un evento in grado di accendere l’immaginario collettivo. Dove Michael Jordan staccò dalla linea di tiro libero per la mitica schiacciata alla “Carl Lewis”. Vi hanno partecipato nomi come Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen, Dominique Wilkins, Vince Carter o Julius Erving e anche Kareem Abdul Jabbar. ...

