NASCAR, Atlanta ospita il secondo esame del 2024 (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024)
Con ancora negli occhi le emozioni della Daytona 500, la NASCAR Cup Series inizia il proprio cammino all’esterno dello Stato della Florida con una gara da non perdere presso il rinnovato Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Il catino georgiano che successivamente ritroveremo anche a fine stagione come tappa dei NASCAR Playoffs non ha eguali nel proprio genere vista la conformazione da 1 miglio e mezzo che ricorda molto quella di un Superspeedway. Le nuove curve con un banking (pendenza) di 28 gradi hanno reso atipico questo tracciato che fino al 2021 poteva tranquillamente essere considerato simile al Charlotte Motor Speedway ed al Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
L’esperimento di Speedway Motorsports Inc, società che detiene gran parte degli ovali in cui gareggia la NASCAR, ha trasformato lo ‘stile’ delle competizioni, attualmente molto ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Altre Notizie
