NASCAR, Atlanta ospita il secondo esame del 2024

Fugle savoring 'special' DAYTONA 500 win: They first worked together in 2016 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Kyle Busch Motorsports ... Up next for Fugle and the No. 24 team will be Atlanta Motor Speedway. Of the four races that have ... hendrickmotorsports

How William Byron Can Join Jeff Gordon in Elite NASCAR List With Win in Atlanta: With that same nature in hindsight, there’s no saying that he can’t weave magic at Atlanta. As Gordon rightly put it after Monday’s race, “He was already a superstar. He just went to another level of ... thesportsrush

NASCAR DFS: 2024 Ambetter Health 400 lineups, Atlanta daily fantasy racing picks for DraftKings, FanDuel: The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Joey Logano is the 9-1 favorite in the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin at 19-2. cbssports