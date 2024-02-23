Naruto | Destin Daniel Cretton sarà il regista del film live-action tratto dal manga

Naruto: Destin Daniel Cretton alla regia adattamento targato Lionsgate – Lo Spazio Bianco

‘Naruto’ Film in the Works at Lionsgate with Destin Daniel Cretton Directing: Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton to write and direct a live-action film adaptation of the manga classic “Naruto.” The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, ... aol

Live-action “Naruto” movie in the works from “Shang-Chi” director Destin Daniel Cretton: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is set to write, direct, and produce a live-action adaptation of the legendary manga Naruto for Lionsgate, EW has learned. THR ... msn

Naruto: il co-sceneggiatore e regista di “Shang-Chi” scriverà e dirigerà il film in live action: Le trasposizioni live-action degli anime non sono di certo una novità ultimamente, con Netflix che si è lanciata in franchise tra cui One Piece, Avatar: The ... drcommodore