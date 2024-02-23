Naruto | Destin Daniel Cretton sarà il regista del film live-action tratto dal manga

Naruto: Destin Daniel Cretton sarà il regista del film live-action tratto dal manga (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Lionsgate ha annunciato che sarà Destin Daniel Cretton a occuparsi della regia del film live-action tratto dal manga Naruto. Naruto diventerà un film live-action e alla regia sarà impegnato Destin Daniel Cretton, che ha già realizzato Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli. Il progetto è stato annunciato da Adam Fogelson, responsabile di Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. I primi dettagli del progetto Il lungometraggio si basa sul manga Naruto, creato da Masashi Kishimoto, che ha venduto oltre 250 milioni di copie in oltre 60 nazioni. Al centro della ...
