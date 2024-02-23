Made in England | The Films of Powell and Pressburger | il documentario con Scorsese da Berlino a MUBI

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, il documentario con Scorsese da Berlino a MUBI

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, il documentario con Scorsese da Berlino a MUBI (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Presentato nella sezione Berlinale Special del Festival di Berlino 2024, questa vera e propria lezione di cinema di Martin Scorsese, brillante e appassionante, sarà prossimamente disponibile in streaming sulla piattaforma dedicata al cinema d'autore di qualità.
