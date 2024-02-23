“Love On” | online il videoclip del brano di Selena Gomez

“Love On”, online il videoclip del brano di Selena Gomez (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Selena Gomez, artista multiplatino nominata ai Grammy®, è tornata con il nuovo singolo “Love On”. Si tratta della prima uscita dell’anno dell’artista musicale e attrice di fama mondiale, che sta lavorando duramente al nuovo album che seguirà il precedente “Rare”, disco acclamato da critica e pubblico. “Love On” è un brano pop, un inno gioioso e divertente, ispirato al periodo trascorso da Selena a Parigi l’anno scorso. La Gomez, all’interno del testo del brano, enfatizza l’aria romantica della vita parigina e l’eccitazione del condividere un nuovo amore. La canzone è prodotta da The Monsters & Strangerz e Isaiah Tejada. “Love On” è anche un videoclip diretto dal regista francese pluripremiato Greg Ohrel. Nel ...
