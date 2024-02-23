LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | volata in arrivo! Si scaldano gli animi | sarà tris per Tim Merlier?

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Merlier ancora l'uomo da battere
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.51 Si allarga il plotone sfruttando tutte le carreggiate di una sede stradale veramente ampia. Dopo una fase di ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.13 Davanti rimane da solo Jacopo Mosca, i due alfieri della Lotto Dstny, completato il loro lavoro, si sono ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11.55 Ci avviciniamo alle due ore e mezza di gara, velocità media che rimane elevata. I corridori finora hanno ... (oasport)
