LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | volata in arrivo! Si scaldano gli animi | sarà tris per Tim Merlier?

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Merlier ancora l'uomo da battere

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA13.34 Astana Qazaqstan Team che ha il miglior posizionamento degli ultimi giorni, ancora due uomini a disposizione per Cavendish, ma sono ancora perfettamente coperti. Davanti ci sono i Movistar, ma Gaviria è molto lontano. 13.33 Mancano 3 km all’13.33 Sono ancora davanti gli UAE, con Vine nelle prime posizione. Tra poche centinaia di metri le squadre di classifica si sposteranno per lasciare spazio ai velocisti. 13.32 Risalgono sulla sinistra anche gli INEOS, per provare a portare nella miglior posizione possibile l’azzurro Elia Viviani. 13.31 Altra accelerazione devastante, c’è un po’ di confusione in testa al gruppo con le varie squadre che cercano di ricompattarsi. 13.30 Ben messa per ora la Israel – Premier Tech, anche se forse sono un po’ lunghi. Vediamo se...

Sports promote peace, love amongst people: Hussain Muhammad: UAE. The Consul General said that people of Pakistan and India always enjoy cricket matches played between the two countries. “It was for the first time that I watched a live match played by visually ... app.pk

Estonia celebrates its 106th National Day reception in Dubai: You can manage them any time by clicking on the notification icon. Dear Reader, This section is about Living in UAE and essential information you cannot live without. Register to read and get full ... gulfnews

India does not rush into FTAs anymore, says Piyush Goyal: "Sometimes trade negotiations take time because the other side takes time to understand the India story and some because they live in a colonial mindset of ... in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ministers from across ... moneycontrol