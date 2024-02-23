LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | ripreso Jacopo Mosca Gruppo compatto a 35km dal traguardo

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Merlier ancora l'uomo da battere
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : Jacopo Mosca rimane in fuga da solo. Gruppo a 1? quando mancano 60km
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.13 Davanti rimane da solo Jacopo Mosca, i due alfieri della Lotto Dstny, completato il loro lavoro, si sono ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : il gruppo accelera. I tre fuggitivi hanno 2? di vantaggio a 80 km dall’arrivo
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11.55 Ci avviciniamo alle due ore e mezza di gara, velocità media che rimane elevata. I corridori finora hanno ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : i fuggitivi tornano ad avere 4 minuti di vantaggio a 90 km dall’arrivo
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11:29 Sono meno di 90 i km all’arrivo! 11:26 Ora il vantaggio torna a 4:00. 11:23 Il distacco fra il gruppo e i tre ... (oasport)
