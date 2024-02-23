LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | i fuggitivi tornano ad avere 4 minuti di vantaggio a 90 km dall’arrivo

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Merlier ancora l'uomo da battere
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : 100 km all’arrivo! Il gruppo accorcia sensibilmente sui 3 fuggitivi
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11:16 La media di corsa attualmente si attesa sui 45.053 km/h. 11:13 Sono 100 i km all’arrivo! 11:10 Mancano 40 km ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : i 3 fuggitivi hanno 4 minuti di vantaggio sul gruppo a 110 dall’arrivo
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 10:57 Il distacco sta scendendo sensibilmente: in questo momento si attesta su 4:05. 10:54 I tre fuggitivi ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : 130 km all’arrivo! In 3 in fuga fra cui Jacopo Mosca
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 10:36 Meno di 130 km all’arrivo! 10:33 Il gruppo si sistema a 5:40 dai fuggitiv. 10:30 Dopo un’ora di gara la media ... (oasport)
