LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | i fuggitivi tornano ad avere 4 minuti di vantaggio a 90 km dall’arrivo

LIVE UAE

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Merlier ancora l'uomo da battere

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: i fuggitivi tornano ad avere 4 minuti di vantaggio a 90 km dall’arrivo (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11:29 Sono meno di 90 i km all’arrivo! 11:26 Ora il vantaggio torna a 4:00. 11:23 Il distacco fra il gruppo e i tre fuggitivi si è stabilizzato a 3:20. 11:20 Il vento entra a far parte della corsa: ora spira a 16 km/h da sinistra. 11:16 La media di corsa attualmente si attesa sui 45.053 km/h. 11:13 Sono 100 i km all’arrivo! 11:10 Mancano 40 km al traguardo volante di Al Lesba. 11:07 Ricordiamo i nomi dei 3 fuggitivi: l’italiano Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) e i belgi Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) e Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Dstny). 11:04 Il gruppo ora è in forte recupero. Il distacco è a 3:35. 11:01 Sono 110 i km all’arrivo! 10:57 Il distacco sta scendendo sensibilmente: in questo momento si attesta su 4:05. 10:54 I tre fuggitivi proseguono di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

"Inauguration of first Hindu temple in UAE a result of the efforts of PM Modi": Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam ... bignewsnetwork

PM Modi’s efforts led to establishment of Hindu temple in UAE: Adityanath: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and efforts led to the establishment of the first Hindu temple in the UAE. Modi inaugurated the temple ... theprint.in

Dubai Introduces 5-Year Visa To Boost Tourism For Indians. 5 Things To Know: Dubai has announced a five-year multiple-entry visa to promote tourism between India and the Gulf nation, according to the Dubai Department of Econ ... menafn

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE UAE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.