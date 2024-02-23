LIVE Skeleton | Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Grotheer ipoteca la vittoria Bagnis sesto dopo la terza manche

LIVE Skeleton, Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Bagnis si gioca la medaglia dalle 16.00

LIVE Skeleton, Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Grotheer ipoteca la vittoria. Bagnis sesto dopo la terza manche (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 17:10 Quarta manche in programma a partire dalle 17.45. Appuntamento dunque a tra pochissimo con l’ultimo atto della prova dei Mondiali di Skeleton di Winterberg! 17:08 LA TOP TEN dopo TRE manche 1-Christopher Grotheer (GER) 2:49.62 2-Matt Weston (GBR) +0.15 3-Zheng Yin (CHN) +0.91 4-Axel Jungk (GER) +1.95 4-Marcus Wyatt (GBR) +1.056-Amedeo Bagnis (ITA) +1.26 7-Craig Thompson (GBR) +1.30 8-Felix Keisinger (GER) +1.36 9-Vladyslav Hersakevych (UKR) +1.56 10-Wenhao Chen (CHN) +1.62 14-Mattia Gaspari (ITA) +2.25 17:05 Nessuna sorpresa anche in questo caso, con Polyvach che sfonda il muro dei 10 secondi di ritardo da Grotheer. Si chiude qui la terza ...
