L’Italian Football League (IFL) è solo su DAZN fino al 2025 (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Come già annunciato lo scorso dicembre, la piattaforma streaming di riferimento del Football americano Made in Italy per le stagioni 2024 e 2025 è DAZN, con la quale la Fidaf ha siglato un accordo biennale per la cessione dei diritti della Italian Football League, il massimo campionato italiano. A partire da domenica 25 febbraio, data … L'articolo proviene da Sport in TV.
