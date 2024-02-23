La AEW non deve sbagliare con Swerve Strickland: il commento di All About Elite
Notizie Correlate
Negli scorsi giorni vi abbiamo parlato della situazione infortuni in AEW, con la campionessa TBS Julia Hart e il campione ROH Pure Wheeler Yuta assenti ... (zonawrestling)
L’episodio previsto per il 17 febbraio non andrà in onda e AEW Collision tornerà il prossimo 24 febbraio. È quanto annunciato da Tony Schiavone aggiungendo ... (aewuniverse)
Questa notte si è svolto un nuovo episodio di AEW Rampage, trasmesso su TNT Drama e Triller TV, con diversi segmenti e incontri di interesse, tra cui la ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: 2/21/24: This week's "AEW Dynamite" was bookended by two high-profile tag matches, both furthering storylines the promotion has been building in anticipation of AEW Revolution next month. Was the action on the ... msn
Mark Henry Says This AEW Star Has Put Everyone In The Company 'On Notice': Mark Henry has praised Wardlow for "putting everybody on notice" during his promo on "AEW Dynamite" this week. The Undisputed Kingdom member pointed out he's beaten several AEW World Champions, ... wrestlinginc
How James Corden’s parents, Jamal Edwards and a ‘white lie’ created a WWE star: The door is definitely not shut on wrestling either, and he remains close with Michael Cole in WWE, Nigel McGuinness in AEW and TNA Wrestling’s Tom Hannifan. ‘I love the business. My passion is ... metro.co.uk