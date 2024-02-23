La AEW non deve sbagliare con Swerve Strickland: il commento di All About Elite

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Manca sempre meno a Revolution 2024, il prossimo pay per view targato AEW che si terrà in quel di Greensboro, North Carolina. Oltre all’attesissimo match di ritiro di Sting, assisteremo al grande Three Way Match con in palio l’AEW World Championship tra il campione in carica Samoa Joe ed i due #1 contenders ovveroe ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Questo può eessere il momento giusto per incoronare, ovvero il wrestler più caldo del momento nonché futura colonna portante della federazione. Il timore è infatti quello che, in caso di mancata vittoria titolata, la AEW possa erroneamente ‘bruciare’ l’hype di, similmente a quanto fatto in passato con altri atleti (su tutti Wardlow). Inoltre va considerato che la scena titolata in AEW è quasi inaccessibile e per ...

