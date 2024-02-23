La AEW non deve sbagliare con Swerve Strickland | il commento di All About Elite

AEW non

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling

La AEW non deve sbagliare con Swerve Strickland: il commento di All About Elite

La AEW non deve sbagliare con Swerve Strickland: il commento di All About Elite (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Manca sempre meno a Revolution 2024, il prossimo pay per view targato AEW che si terrà in quel di Greensboro, North Carolina. Oltre all’attesissimo match di ritiro di Sting, assisteremo al grande Three Way Match con in palio l’AEW World Championship tra il campione in carica Samoa Joe ed i due #1 contenders ovvero Swerve Strickland e ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Questo può e deve essere il momento giusto per incoronare Strickland, ovvero il wrestler più caldo del momento nonché futura colonna portante della federazione. Il timore è infatti quello che, in caso di mancata vittoria titolata, la AEW possa erroneamente ‘bruciare’ l’hype di Swerve, similmente a quanto fatto in passato con altri atleti (su tutti Wardlow). Inoltre va considerato che la scena titolata in AEW è quasi inaccessibile e per ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • AEW non

    Negli scorsi giorni vi abbiamo parlato della situazione infortuni in AEW, con la campionessa TBS Julia Hart e il campione ROH Pure Wheeler Yuta assenti ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW non

    L’episodio previsto per il 17 febbraio non andrà in onda e AEW Collision tornerà il prossimo 24 febbraio. È quanto annunciato da Tony Schiavone aggiungendo ... (aewuniverse)

  • AEW non

    Questa notte si è svolto un nuovo episodio di AEW Rampage, trasmesso su TNT Drama e Triller TV, con diversi segmenti e incontri di interesse, tra cui la ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: 2/21/24: This week's "AEW Dynamite" was bookended by two high-profile tag matches, both furthering storylines the promotion has been building in anticipation of AEW Revolution next month. Was the action on the ... msn

Mark Henry Says This AEW Star Has Put Everyone In The Company 'On Notice': Mark Henry has praised Wardlow for "putting everybody on notice" during his promo on "AEW Dynamite" this week. The Undisputed Kingdom member pointed out he's beaten several AEW World Champions, ... wrestlinginc

How James Corden’s parents, Jamal Edwards and a ‘white lie’ created a WWE star: The door is definitely not shut on wrestling either, and he remains close with Michael Cole in WWE, Nigel McGuinness in AEW and TNA Wrestling’s Tom Hannifan. ‘I love the business. My passion is ... metro.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video AEW non
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.