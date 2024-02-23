Kung Fu Panda 4 | ecco le immagini e il poster del film!

Kung Panda

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek

Kung Fu Panda 4, il Guerriero Dragone è tornato! Ecco il trailer italiano con la voce di Fabio Volo

Kung Fu Panda 4: ecco le immagini e il poster del film! (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Manca sempre di meno al fatidico giorno in cui rivedremo la nuova avventura del nostro amato Guerriero Dragone in Kung Fu Panda 4: ecco alcune immagini e poster del film per l’occasione! Kung Fu Panda è uno dei franchise della Dreamworks Animation più amati del mondo. Vuoi per la comicità, vuoi per la trama avvincente che narra la storia di Po, un sognatore che realizza il suo sogno e lo vive. Ci sono tantissimi motivi per amare Kung Fu Panda, infatti questo quarto capitolo è uno dei film più attesi del 2024. Sono passati ormai quasi dieci anni da quando uscì al cinema il primo capitolo, ma ora Jack Black è pronto a tornare ancora una volta nei panni di Po. Manca davvero poco al giorno d’uscita al cinema e per l’occasione la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Notizie Correlate

  • Kung Panda

    Guarda il film Kung Fu Panda 3 in Streaming gratis e in HD in italiano su Prime Video, Itunes, NowTv, SkyGO, RakutenTv, Google Play. Con la possibilità di ... (screenworld)

  • Kung Panda

    Guarda il film Kung Fu Panda 2 in Streaming gratis e in HD in italiano su Prime Video, Itunes, SkyGO, RakutenTv, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Infinity+. Con ... (screenworld)

  • Kung Panda

    Regia: John Stevenson, Mark OsborneSoggetto: Ethan Reiff, Cyrus VorisSceneggiatura: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn BergerGenere: Animazione, Azione, Commedia, ... (screenworld)

Altre Notizie

Kung Fu Panda 4: ecco le immagini e il poster del film!: Manca ormai poco più di un mese e per l'occasione la Dreamworks ha pubblicato delle nuove immagini di Kung Fu Panda 4! tuttotek

All Major Movies Releasing in March 2024 : From Dune Part 2 to Kung Fu Panda Sequel: The year 2024 has kicked off with remarkable wins in the world of cinema, from Oppenheimer securing seven prestigious awards at the BAFTA to the incredible winners from the People's Choice Awards and, ... msn

Wild and Free Season 4: How Many Episodes & When Do New Episodes Come Out: Viewers of Wild and Free Season 4 are wondering how many episodes are in the series and when each new episode comes out. Created by CJ Yu, this reality show follows eight young individuals as they ... msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Kung Panda
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.