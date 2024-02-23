Jayden Archer | addio alla stella del motocross VIDEO

Motocross, addio a Jayden Archer
- Morto Jayden Archer - leggenda del motocross : stava provando il numero più pericoloso al mondo
Tragedia nel mondo delle due ruote con Jayden Archer Morto durante un allenamento molto particolare. Era alle prese con il quadruplo salto mortale.Continua a ... (fanpage)
Motocross star Jayo Archer tragically dies at 27 after triple backflip attempt goes wrong: Australian motocross star Jayden ‘Jayo’ Archer has passed away at the age of 27 after reportedly crashing while attempting a trick. Back in November 2022, Archer became the first motocross rider to ... sportbible
Jayden Archer morto: la stella del motocross aveva 27 anni: Tragedia nel freestyle Motocross. È morto, a soli 27 anni, Jayden Archer, la stella delle stelle della disciplina, che nella sua carriera si è sempre spinto oltre, ma stavolta tutto è finito nel modo ... corriere
Motocross star Jayo Archer dies in training crash: Jayden “Jayo” Archer, freestyle motocross competitor, has died after crashing during a training run in Australia. He was 27. Archer was the first motocross rider to land a triple backflip in ... timeofinfo