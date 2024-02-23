Jayden Archer | addio alla stella del motocross VIDEO

Motocross, addio a Jayden Archer

Motocross star Jayo Archer tragically dies at 27 after triple backflip attempt goes wrong: Australian motocross star Jayden ‘Jayo’ Archer has passed away at the age of 27 after reportedly crashing while attempting a trick. Back in November 2022, Archer became the first motocross rider to ... sportbible

Jayden Archer morto: la stella del motocross aveva 27 anni: Tragedia nel freestyle Motocross. È morto, a soli 27 anni, Jayden Archer, la stella delle stelle della disciplina, che nella sua carriera si è sempre spinto oltre, ma stavolta tutto è finito nel modo ... corriere

Motocross star Jayo Archer dies in training crash: Jayden “Jayo” Archer, freestyle motocross competitor, has died after crashing during a training run in Australia. He was 27. Archer was the first motocross rider to land a triple backflip in ... timeofinfo