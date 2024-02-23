Jayden Archer | addio alla stella del motocross VIDEO

Jayden Archer

Motocross, addio a Jayden Archer

Jayden Archer: addio alla stella del motocross (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Pubblicato il 23 Febbraio, 2024 Tragedia nel freestyle motocross.  È morto, a soli 27 anni, Jayden Archer, la stella delle stelle della disciplina, che nella sua carriera si è sempre spinto oltre, ma stavolta tutto è finito nel modo peggiore.  Archer è deceduto dopo un terribile incidente in allenamento a Melbourne , in Australia, mentre stava tentando il numero più pericoloso.  Una notizia che ha sconvolto il mondo delle due ruote e il Nitro Circus, il format che sfrutta le pericolose acrobazie di questi specialisti di motocross freestyle in giro per il pianeta. E Archer, appunto, era il punto di forza di questo movimento. Archer è stato il primo pilota a compiere un triplo salto mortale all’indietro con la sua moto. Lo aveva fatto ...
