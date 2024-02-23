Golf, Van Rooyen guarda tutti dall'alto dopo il primo giro del Mexico Open. Partenza disastrosa per Molinari
Notizie Correlate
- Golf : van Driel in testa al Kenya Open 2024 - parte bene Scalise
Partito il Kenya Open 2024, sponsorizzato Magical, con cui si rimette in moto la macchina del DP World Tour. In chiave olandese c’è di festeggiare, perché in ... (oasport)
- Golf - Nick Taylor davanti al WM Phoenix Open con il terzo giro neanche a metà
Sarà una maratona domenica maratona al WM Phoenix Open, con i leader dopo la sospensione del sabato pronti ad affrontare oltre 30 buche prima che venga ... (oasport)
- Golf : in tre davanti al Qatar Masters 2024 a un giro dal termine. Celli ai piedi della top ten
Si è chiuso il terzo giro al Qatar Masters 2024 sponsorizzato dalla Commercial Bank. A prendersi la vetta sono per il momento in tre: il danese Rasmus ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2: Get current Vegas betting odds for Erik van Rooyen, Thorbjørn Olesen and the rest of the field at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. 1011now
Erik van Rooyen into Mexico Open first-round lead after front-nine 29 and round of eight-under 63: South African Erik van Rooyen produces sensational front-nine performance, notching eagle and four birdies, before hitting another eagle, birdie, bogey and six pars on back nine to lead after first ... skysports
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead: He is gunning for a second PGA Tour title in Mexico, having won the World Wide Technology Championship last November. Read more at straitstimes.com. straitstimes