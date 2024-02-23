Golf | Magical Kenya Open 2024 | Scalise sogna la vittoria | è quarto a metà gara

Golf Magical

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Fonte : sportface

DP World Tour: sette azzurri al Magical Kenya Open

Golf, Magical Kenya Open 2024: Scalise sogna la vittoria, è quarto a metà gara (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Continua a brillare in quel di Nairobi Lorenzo Scalise, che al termine del secondo round occupa la quarta posizione nel Magical Kenya Open 2024. Quattro le posizioni guadagnate dall’azzurro, che grazie allo score di 136 (-6) è distante un solo colpo dalla vetta. Al comando ci sono, appaiati a quota 135 (-7), l’olandese Darius van Driel, il finlandese Tapio Pulkkanen e lo scozzese Connor Syme. L’altro italiano che ha superato il taglio è Edoardo Molinari, capace di recuperare ben 34 posizioni e salire al 22° posto con 139 (-3). Niente da fare invece per tutti gli altri azzurri, eliminati: Pietro Bovari, 72° con 143 (+1), Guido Migliozzi, 101° con 146 (+4), Filippo Celli, 111° con 147 (+5), Andrea Pavan, 116° con 148 (+6), e Renato Paratore, 128° con 151 (+9). Il torneo è ancora lungo, ma l’Italia può ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Notizie Correlate

  • Golf Magical

    Buona la prima per Lorenzo Scalise, in top 10 al termine del round inaugurale del Magical Kenya Open 2024, a Nairobi. L’azzurro ha chiuso il primo giro in ... (sportface)

  • Golf Magical

    Saranno sette gli azzurri in gara al Magical Kenya Open, torneo del DP World Tour 2024. Con Guido Migliozzi ed Edoardo Molinari, vincitori del torneo ... (sportface)

  • Golf Magical

    Alessandra Fanali sfiora l’impresa nel Magical Kenya Open, prima gara del LET (Ledies European Tour) 2024 di Golf. L’azzurra chiude al secondo posto con uno ... (sportface)

Altre Notizie

Kenya, Golf's fastest growing country welcomes DP World Container: In a global sporting landscape were Golf struggles to compete, Kenya is bucking the trend. The growth spurt started three years ago when this week's Magical Kenya Open joined the DP World Tour. Title ... msn

DP World delivers shipping container full of golf equipment to Kenyan Junior Golf Foundation: DP World has continued its partnership with the Kenyan Junior Golf Foundation, by donating a shipping container full of golf equipment, on the first day of the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour. msn

Lonard posts magical 59 to win PGA Legends event: Australian golf great Peter Lonard has fired the first 59 of his career to pull off an amazing comeback victory on the PGA Legends Tour. canberratimes.au

Video di Tendenza

Video Golf Magical
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.