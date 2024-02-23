Golf | Magical Kenya Open 2024 | Scalise sogna la vittoria | è quarto a metà gara

DP World Tour: sette azzurri al Magical Kenya Open
Notizie Correlate
Buona la prima per Lorenzo Scalise, in top 10 al termine del round inaugurale del Magical Kenya Open 2024, a Nairobi. L’azzurro ha chiuso il primo giro in ... (sportface)
Saranno sette gli azzurri in gara al Magical Kenya Open, torneo del DP World Tour 2024. Con Guido Migliozzi ed Edoardo Molinari, vincitori del torneo ... (sportface)
Alessandra Fanali sfiora l’impresa nel Magical Kenya Open, prima gara del LET (Ledies European Tour) 2024 di Golf. L’azzurra chiude al secondo posto con uno ... (sportface)
Altre Notizie
Kenya, Golf's fastest growing country welcomes DP World Container: In a global sporting landscape were Golf struggles to compete, Kenya is bucking the trend. The growth spurt started three years ago when this week's Magical Kenya Open joined the DP World Tour. Title ... msn
DP World delivers shipping container full of golf equipment to Kenyan Junior Golf Foundation: DP World has continued its partnership with the Kenyan Junior Golf Foundation, by donating a shipping container full of golf equipment, on the first day of the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour. msn
Lonard posts magical 59 to win PGA Legends event: Australian golf great Peter Lonard has fired the first 59 of his career to pull off an amazing comeback victory on the PGA Legends Tour. canberratimes.au