Giannis | The Marvelous Journey

Giannis The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a today©

Fonte : today

Il film su Giannis Antetokounmpo, star dell'NBA, è un profondo viaggio tra sport e vita

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Il film è il ritratto intimo di una superstar mondiale, uno degli interpreti predominanti dell’NBA, due volte MVP della lega, che ha condotto i Milwaukee Bucks in campionato nel 2021. Ma il suo percorso è iniziato lontano dai riflettori, nelle strade di Atene, dove è cresciuto ai margini della...
Leggi tutta la notizia su today

Altre Notizie

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions: It is 3-7 ATS over its last 10 games. Minnesota has the size with C Rudy Gobert to tame 2-time MVP F Giannis Antetokounmpo too. The T-wolves have covered 2 of their last 3 at home and 7 of their last ... msn

Quattro film e due serie tv da guardare su Prime Video questo week end: E quindi come ogni venerdì arrivano i nostri consigli streaming. Tra le novità, vi ricordiamo LOL Talent Show: Chi fa ridere è dentro, il docu-film sul cestista Giannis Antetokounmpo, la serie animata ... today

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - February 23: Find out who will play and who is out in today's injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on February 23. wtap

Video di Tendenza

Video Giannis The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.