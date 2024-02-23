Fortnite Rocket Racing si aggiorna con tante novità

Fortnite Rocket

Stabilisci un record in Gara di velocità di Rocket Racing v28.30!

Fortnite Rocket Racing si aggiorna con tante novità (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Non sono solo i mattoncini LEGO ad aggiornarsi nel mondo di Fortnite, ma anche Rocket Racing riceve un’iniezione di novità con l’aggiornamento 28.30. Scopriamo insieme cosa ci riserva questa nuova ondata di emozioni. Le novità per Rocket Racing con l’aggiornamento 28.20 di Fortnite La Stagione Zero di Rocket Racing accelera! Con l’aggiornamento v28.30, preparatevi a stabilire record e a scalare le classifiche nella nuovissima modalità Gara di Velocità. Mentre cercherete di abbattere i vostri tempi sul giro, avrete l’opportunità di sbloccare la scia Sprintspark, con una vasta gamma di colori, completando i nuovi incarichi. La modalità ...
