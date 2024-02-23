Flintlock The Siege of Dawn | Nuovo Gameplay Trailer per il GDR di A44 Games

Flintlock The

L'action-RPG in arrivo nel Pass Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn ci mostra il suo gameplay

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn: Nuovo Gameplay Trailer per il GDR di A44 Games (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, il tanto atteso action-RPG souls-lite sviluppato da A44 Games, in collaborazione con il publisher Kepler Interactive, si mostra con un Nuovo Gameplay Trailer, il quale mette in mostra le potenzialità della protagonista Nor Vanek e il suo enigmatico compagno Enki. Nuovo Gameplay Trailer per Flintlock The Siege of Dawn In questo Nuovo video, abbiamo avuto l’opportunità di vedere il duo in azione, mentre utilizzano un’ampia gamma di poteri magici e tattici per affrontare i feroci nemici che infestano l’area di Wanderer’s Rest. L’abilità di Nor nel combattimento è evidente, ma è l’intrigante Enki a catturare l’attenzione ...
