Anticipation Builds for EA FC 24's Timo Werner Fantasy SBC: A Glimpse into Ultimate Team's Next Big Thing

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Timo Werner Fantasy Requisiti E Soluzioni Carta Speciale (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Timo Werner ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale Fanatsy per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione Speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 dell’8 Marzo. Potrete riscattare la Carta dell’attaccante tedesco che milita nel Tottenham completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Scegli le squadre e i giocatori che pensi possano brillare nelle prossime settimane e ottieni premi in Ultimate Team con aggiornamenti IF aggiuntivi. Tutti gli oggetti Fanta FC possono ricevere aggiornamenti il giorno del loro rilascio, compresi gli Eroi Fanta FC di ritorno per il secondo anno. Potenzia il tuo Ultimate Team con le prestazioni reali durante il Fanta FC. Ogni oggetto ...
