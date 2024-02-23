Daily Crown | Harry vuole tornare nel Regno Unito ma Meghan è contraria

Daily Crown

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano

Daily Crown: media, ‘Camilla cacciò via Harry dopo mezz’ora di visita a Carlo’

Daily Crown: Harry vuole tornare nel Regno Unito ma Meghan è contraria (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Washington, 23 feb. (Adnkronos) - Il principe Harry vorrebbe tornare nel Regno Unito per aiutare il padre malato, ma non senza sua moglie Meghan, che però non è d'accordo con l'idea del marito. Secondo l'autore reale Tom Quinn, scrive il Mirror, il duca di Sussex è rimasto "visibilmente scioccato e sconvolto" quando ha saputo che suo padre aveva il cancro. Avrebbe quindi voluto fare "immediatamente" qualcosa di "pratico" per aiutarlo. Tuttavia, sapeva che la sua offerta di aiuto sarebbe stata probabilmente respinta, dopo che lui e sua moglie hanno lanciato numerosi attacchi contro la famiglia reale negli ultimi anni. "Harry sa che non gli sarà mai permesso di diventare un reale part-time - ha detto Quinn in esclusiva al tabloid britannico - e di restare sei mesi negli Stati Uniti e poi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Lucy Letby's parents John and Susan now from 'loyal supporters to moving near prison': Letby refused to attend her sentence hearing at Manchester Crown Court - and so did her mum and dad ... right up until she was arrested in July 2018. A source told the Daily Mail that Susan was ... mirror.co.uk

Lucy Letby latest as lawyers to challenge nurse's sentence within weeks: Lucy Letby's lawyers will challenge her sentence at the Court of Appeal in a matter of weeks. The jailed nurse's bid to appeal her whole life order sentence will be heard in court on April 25, a ... express.co.uk

Here's what's new at Swayze Field this year, what's to come: While First Champions Plaza won’t be fully constructed outside Swayze Field for a bit, fans can get a sneak peak of the statue commemorating Ole Miss’ run to ... djournal

Video di Tendenza

Video Daily Crown
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.