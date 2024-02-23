CPAC | Trump si prepara all’incoronazione

Il presidente dell’Argentina Milei prepara un viaggio negli Stati Uniti, possibile incontro con Trump

Maga Republicans mocked for playing Jan 6 themed pinball at CPAC: Maga Republicans have been blasted for their nonchalance at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), after a January 6-themed pinball machine was set up at the venue. GOP members ... aol

Liz Truss embraces Trump’s values in appeal to American conservatives: This year’s theme is that Cpac is where “globalism comes to die”. During her speech on Thursday, Truss reminded delegates that she has written a book, “which you can pre-order”, and copied Trump’s ... thetimes.co.uk

Liz Truss attacks Biden and ‘CINOs’ in Tory party as she rants to half-empty crowd at US right-wing conference: Liz Truss attacks Biden and ‘CINOs’ in Tory party as she rants to half-empty crowd at US right-wing conference - At times echoing the rhetoric of former president Donald Trump, Ms Truss also blamed ‘q ... msn