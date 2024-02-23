Brighton-Everton, Premier League: diretta tv, formazioni, pronostici

Liverpool set for seven games in just 21 days as fixture list becomes clear and injury crisis worsens: Liverpool are facing an intense run of fixtures without a number of senior players before the March international break ... liverpoolecho.co.uk

Brighton vs Everton predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable lineups | OneFootball: Everton dragged themselves out of the Premier League bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, but they have been struggling on the road and face a tough trip to Brighton on Saturday. The ... onefootball

Mikel Arteta quizzed once again on his embarrassing behaviour after Newcastle defeat – Rematch tomorrow: Mikel Arteta reacting in the most embarrassing manner, the very epitome of a bad loser, as he attempted to deflect attention away from the fact that his Arsenal team hadn’t managed a single proper ... themag.co.uk