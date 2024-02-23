Brighton-Everton | Premier League | diretta tv | formazioni | pronostici

Brighton Everton

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilveggente©

Fonte : ilveggente

Brighton-Everton, Premier League: diretta tv, formazioni, pronostici

Brighton-Everton, Premier League: diretta tv, formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Brighton-Everton è una partita valida per la ventiseiesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. La realtà dice che i punti di differenza in classifica tra Brighton ed Everton sono diciotto. Ma i fatti reali, dopo la penalizzazione che ha colpito gli ospiti, direbbero che sono solamente otto a favore, comunque, della squadra di De Zerbi. Ma questo dato è da tenere sicuramente in considerazione in questo pronostico, anche se alla fine sono sempre i padroni di casa che partono con i favori del pronostico. De Zerbi (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itMa l’Everton ha assoluto bisogno di punti perché al momento sarebbe salvo solamente per la differenza reti. E ha assoluto bisogno di una vittoria quindi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente

Notizie Correlate

  • Brighton Everton

    Sperando di replicare la sorprendente strage dell’Amex Stadium della scorsa stagione, l’Everton si dirige a sud per affrontare il Brighton & Hove Albion ... (sport.periodicodaily)

Altre Notizie

Liverpool set for seven games in just 21 days as fixture list becomes clear and injury crisis worsens: Liverpool are facing an intense run of fixtures without a number of senior players before the March international break ... liverpoolecho.co.uk

Brighton vs Everton predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable lineups | OneFootball: Everton dragged themselves out of the Premier League bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, but they have been struggling on the road and face a tough trip to Brighton on Saturday. The ... onefootball

Mikel Arteta quizzed once again on his embarrassing behaviour after Newcastle defeat – Rematch tomorrow: Mikel Arteta reacting in the most embarrassing manner, the very epitome of a bad loser, as he attempted to deflect attention away from the fact that his Arsenal team hadn’t managed a single proper ... themag.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Brighton Everton
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.