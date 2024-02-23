Best ranking per Jasmine Paolini | dove arriva in classifica se batte Cirstea in semifinale a Dubai

Best ranking per Jasmine Paolini: dove arriva in classifica se batte Cirstea in semifinale a Dubai (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Jasmine Paolini si è qualificata per le semifinali del WTA 1000 di Dubai 2024, archiviando così il miglior risultato della carriera e aggiornando il suo Best ranking. La 28enne toscana, dopo aver battuto nell’ordine la brasiliana Beatriz Haddad Maia, la canadese Leylah Fernandez e la greca Maria Sakkari, ha superato i quarti grazie al forfait di Elena Rybakina. La kazaka, n.4 al mondo e vincitrice di Wimbledon nel 2022, si è ritirata stamattina ancor prima di scendere in campo a causa di un problema gastrointestinale. Paolini, 26ma dopo l’ultimo aggiornamento della classifica WTA, balza virtualmente al 21° posto (potrebbe essere poi scavalcata al massimo da due giocatrici) e bussa alle porte della top20, con la possibilità di far breccia tra le prime venti in caso di ...
