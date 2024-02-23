Atp Dubai 2024 | montepremi e prize money

Atp Dubai 2024: montepremi e prize money (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Il montepremi ed il prize money del torneo ATP 500 di Dubai 2024, evento in programma dal 26 febbraio al 2 marzo. Parla russo il main draw del torneo di scena negli Emirati Arabi Uniti dato che ben tre delle prime quattro teste di serie sono giocatori russi. Si tratta di Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev e Karen Khachanov. La concorrenza è rappresentata da Hubert Hurkacz, Ugo Humbert e tanti altri giocatori di spicco tra cui gli azzurri Lorenzo Musetti e Lorenzo Sonego. Di seguito la distribuzione dei premi in denaro e dei punti valevoli per la classifica ATP. PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV montepremi ATP 500 Dubai 2024 PRIMO TURNO – € 21.143 (0 punti) SECONDO TURNO – € 39.645 (50 punti) QUARTI DI FINALE – € 74.269 (100 punti) SEMIFINALE – € 145.363 (200 ...
