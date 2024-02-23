Atp di Doha | Sonego-Musetti avanzano in semifinale nel doppio

ATP Doha, Sonego e Musetti in semifinale di doppio. Gli azzurri avanzano in Qatar
Notizie Correlate
- ATP Doha - Jakub Mensik sorprende Rublev e vola in semifinale. Monfils vince il derby francese
Calato il sipario sulla giornata dedicata ai quarti di finale dell’ATP250 di Doha. Sul cemento outdoor del Qatar lo spettacolo, al pari delle sorprese, non è ... (oasport)
- Atp Doha 2024 - Mensik supera la prova del nove : battuto Rublev - è in semifinale
La settimana europea della gioventù si celebra dall’12 al 19 aprile 2024, ma il tennis ha anticipato i tempi e già in quest’ultima settimana di febbraio ha ... (sportface)
- Atp Doha 2024 : programma - orari e ordine di gioco venerdì 23 febbraio
Il programma, gli orari e l’ordine di gioco all’Atp 250 di Doha 2024 per la giornata di venerdì 23 febbraio. E’ tempo di semifinali in Qatar, dove si fa sul ... (sportface)
Altre Notizie
Murray is doubtful that Alcaraz, Sinner and Medvedev will become the new Big 3: Winning even just one match has become a feat for the three-time slam champion, and the victory against Muller in the first round of the ATP 250 in Doha was only the first of the calendar year, ... tennisworldusa
ATP News: ATP roundup: Jakub Mensik advances to semis in Doha: Unseeded Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic recorded a 6-4, 7-6 (6) upset over top-seeded Andrey Rublev on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha. Mensik, 18, ... cweb
Teen Sensation Mensik Stuns Top Seed Rublev To Reach Doha Semis: Doha, Qatar: Rising star Jakub Mensik yesterday proved his stunning win over former No.1 Andy Murray was no fluke as the 18-year-old shocked top seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets to storm into the ... menafn