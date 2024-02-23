Atp di Doha | Sonego-Musetti avanzano in semifinale nel doppio

Atp Doha

Atp di Doha, Sonego-Musetti avanzano in semifinale nel doppio (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Doha – Lorenzo Musetti e Lorenzo Sonego attendono di giocare la semifinale con il tedesco Andreas Mies e l’australiano John-Patrick Smith. All’Atp 500 di Doha, dopo le sconfitte avute nel Torneo indviduale, gli Azzurri cercano il riscatto nella competizione del doppio. Entrambi hanno sconfitto lo spagnolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina e il finlandese Emil Ruusuvuori, ai quarti di finale. Foto internazionaliBNLditalia.com/Sposito
