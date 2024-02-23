Atp di Doha | Sonego-Musetti avanzano in semifinale nel doppio

ATP Doha, Sonego e Musetti in semifinale di doppio. Gli azzurri avanzano in Qatar

Murray is doubtful that Alcaraz, Sinner and Medvedev will become the new Big 3: Winning even just one match has become a feat for the three-time slam champion, and the victory against Muller in the first round of the ATP 250 in Doha was only the first of the calendar year, ... tennisworldusa

ATP News: ATP roundup: Jakub Mensik advances to semis in Doha: Unseeded Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic recorded a 6-4, 7-6 (6) upset over top-seeded Andrey Rublev on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha. Mensik, 18, ... cweb

Teen Sensation Mensik Stuns Top Seed Rublev To Reach Doha Semis: Doha, Qatar: Rising star Jakub Mensik yesterday proved his stunning win over former No.1 Andy Murray was no fluke as the 18-year-old shocked top seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets to storm into the ... menafn