XTX Markets announces launch of new machine learning division 'XTY Labs' headed by Dr. Atlas Wang (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/
XTX Markets, a leading algorithmic trading company, is excited to announce the launch of XTY Labs, a new machine learning division to be headed by newly appointed Research Director, Dr. Atlas Wang. XTY Labs is set to become a hub for elite machine learning researchers and will be home to the new 'XTY Labs AI Residency Program', offering researchers short-term AI residency contracts ranging from 6-12 months. For more details on the program and AI residencies (in terms of the roles and compensation) click here. The program is designed to provide elite researchers with the freedom, guidance and resources to create cutting-edge ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
