WWE: Sylvester Stallone a Wrestlemania XL? Philadelphia pronto ad accogliere il suo eroe, in qualche modo...

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024)pronta adil suo? Secondo alcune indiscrezioni del pomeriggio, la WWE starebbe cercando di coinvolgerein vista diXL, forse addirittura riutilizzando il suo celeberrimo personaggio di Rocky, iconico per la City of Brotherly Love. Al momento non ci sarebbero conferme in merito, ma ci sarebbe stato un tentativo della WWE in merito, che potrebbe coinvolgereinmaniera in vista dello Showcase of Immortals. Il leggendario attore, come ricorderete, fu protagonista in WWE nel 2005, quando introdusse addirittura Hulk Hogan nella Hall of Fame.

WWE, Sylvester Stallone rumored for bombshell WrestleMania 40 collaboration: Rocky star Sylvester Stallone is a Philadelphia icon. When WrestleMania 40 takes over Lincoln Financial Field, WWE fans could see Stallone in the squared circle.WrestleVotes is reporting that sources ... msn

WWE Hopes To Have WrestleMania Moment For Sylvester Stallone: WrestleMania history is dotted with incredible appearances and celebrity guests. This years' grandest stage of them all will be no exception, as the company is looking to bring Sylvester Stallone in ... msn

Sylvester Stallone reveals extent of stunt injuries he ‘never recovered’ from: Sylvester Stallone has revealed he has never recovered from an injury he sustained on the set of Expendables 2, leaving him with dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck. The botched stunt happened ... news.yahoo