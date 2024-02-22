WWE | John Cena apre OnlyFans con uno pseudonimo! Pensavate di averle viste tutte | giusto?

WWE: John Cena nega di aver mai assunto sostanze dopanti

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024)ha ufficialmente aperto un profilo su. No, non avete battuto la testa e non siete in un altro universo, tranquilli. Il 16 volte campione del mondo, in vista dell’uscita del suo prossimo film, ha creato un account gratuito sulla nota piattaforma, denominato Ricky Stanicky, personaggio principale dell’omonimo film nelle sale il prossimo 7 marzo. …like you’ve never seen me before. Subscribe at the link in bio. @pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2—(@) February 22, 2024 Un colpo di genio, oltre che una campagna pubblicitaria brillante, conche ha dunque preso le sembianze del proprio personaggio che, nella pellicola, interpetra tra l’altro “l’amico immaginario” di un gruppo di amici ...

