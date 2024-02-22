WWE | CM Punk sarà a Perth? Le ultime in merito

WWE: Si, CM Punk sarà a Raw

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Il ritorno di CMha fatto sognare i suoi milioni di tifosi per i possibili scenari che si potevano palesare durante il cammino. Ma il destino ha giocato un brutto scherzo al ragazzo di Chicago che per via di un infortunio al tricipite mancherà l’appuntamento con Wrestemania. Sabato cil’Elimination Chamber in quel die lui era il favorito numero uno per la vittoria. A quanto pare pero’ non ha fatto la lunga traversata. I dettagli Nonostante si pensava ad una sua apparizione,non ha viaggiato con il roster per la Land down Under. Si presume che sia rimasto negli Stati Uniti per non interrompere la fisioterapia post-operazione per provare ad anticipare quantomeno i tempi di recupero.

