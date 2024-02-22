Wta San Diego 2024 | programma | date | orari | copertura tv e streaming

Notizie Correlate
Wta Dubai 2024 - qualificazioni : Bronzetti - Cocciaretto ed Errani superano l’esordio. Out Trevisan - Parte con tre vittore il cammino dell’Italtennis nelle qualificazioni del WTA 1000 di Dubai. Esordio ok per Elisabetta Cocciaretto e Lucia Bronzetti nel tabellone ... (sportface)
Wta Doha 2024 : Trevisan fuori al primo turno - vince Potapova in due set - Termina al primo turno l’avventura di Martina Trevisan nel Wta 1000 di Doha 2024. Dopo l’eliminazione questa mattina di Jasmine Paolini contro Navarro, la tennista ... (sportface)
Tennis : Wta Doha - Trevisan ko nell'ultimo turno delle qualificazioni - Doha, 10 feb. - (Adnkronos) - Martina Trevisan non centra l'obiettivo di qualificarsi al torneo Wta 1000 di Doha (cemento, montepremi 3.211.715 dollari). Il torneo è il ... (liberoquotidiano)
Dayana Yastremska releases Ukraine-inspired single "Hearts": Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska has released a new single, "Hearts", a collaboration with Czech singer Rodan and Latvian rapper Loopout dedicated to her native Ukraine. wtatennis
"Loads of homeless; One touched my hand, asked if I wanna be his girlfriend": Daria Saville on distressing San Diego experience ahead of WTA 500 event: Daria Saville recently narrated a distressing experience with a homeless person in San Diego. The San Diego Open 2024 will get underway on Saturday, February 24. The first two days of the WTA 500 ... msn
"Not pregnant lol": Jessica Pegula denies rumours behind Doha and Dubai withdrawal after recent neck injury: She withdrew in particular from Qatar and Dubai and her ranking fell as a result. Still in the Entry List for the San Diego Open next week, she may still decide to halt her comeback further until ... tennisuptodate