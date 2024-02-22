Wta San Diego 2024 | programma | date | orari | copertura tv e streaming

Wta San Diego 2024: programma, date, orari, copertura tv e streaming (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Il programma, le date, gli orari e la copertura tv del WTA 500 di San Diego 2024, torneo in programma dal 26 febbraio al 3 marzo. Jessicia Pegula, che ha saltato la trasferta in Medio Oriente, è pronta a tornare in campo dopo il cambio di allenatore in vista dei tornei di casa. Prima di Indian Wells e Miami, si gioca anche in California, a San Diego, dove la tennista di Buffalo sarà la prima testa di serie. La numero due del seeding sarebbe dovuta essere Karolina Muchova, ma la ceca è recentemente finita sotto i ferri per curare il problema al polso. TABELLONE PRINCIPALE MONTEPREMI La diretta televisiva del Wta 500 di San Diego 2024 è affidata a Sky Sport, che monitora l’appuntamento tramite i due canali di ...
