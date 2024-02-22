dopo uno straordinario torneo giocato agli Australian Open 2024, era certamente una delle promesse più luminose del panorama Wta, e tra le pro ha già vinto un titolo in singolare (ad Austin nel
Wta Austin 2024: programma, date, orari, copertura tv e streaming (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024)
Il programma, le date, gli orari e la copertura tv del WTA 250 di Austin2024, torneo in programma dal 26 febbraio al 3 marzo. Prima di trasferirsi a Indian Wells e Miami per il Sunshine Double, il circuito femminile fa tappa sempre negli States per due tornei di preparazione in contemporanea. Il più ricco è a San Diego, dove si disputa un “500”, ma ad Austin, in Texas, sono diversi gli spunti d’interesse. Al via anche la nostra Lucia Bronzetti, che proverà a conquistare i punti necessari per rientrare tra le prime 50 del ranking mondiale.
TABELLONE PRINCIPALE
MONTEPREMI
La diretta televisiva del Wta 25o di Austin2024 è affidata a Sky Sport, che monitora l’appuntamento tramite i due canali di riferimento Sky Sport Uno ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Altre Notizie
Austin FC Season Kickoff, Black History Month, and More Community Events: In 1926, historian Carl Sandburg described President Abraham Lincoln’s male friendships as having a “streak of lavender, and spots soft as May violets.” This phrasing, along with prompting queer ... austinchronicle
Elina Svitolina fends off compatriot Anhelina Kalinina in Dubai opener: Have so many great memories. Brings back, really, joy for me," Svitolina said afterwards as quoted by WTA. In the tiebreaker, Kalinina led 5-3 before Svitolina stormed to her first match point at 6-5. bignewsnetwork
Women's 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Predictions, Favorites and Odds: Learn more about the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 18 and get women's singles live stream and odds information. wistv