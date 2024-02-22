VIDEO: Austin Theory ha minacciato e insultato un giornalista per aver sminuito il wrestling

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) La WWE si trova attualmente in Australia in attesa di Elimination Chamber, che si terrà questo sabato a Perth. Al solito, ciò sta implicando molto marketing e pubbliche relazioni da parte degli addetti ai lavori, tra cui diverse ospitate e interviste che coinvolgono tutto il roster. Una di queste però non sembra affatto andata bene e ha visto come protagonista. “Mi prendi per il culo? Ti spacco la faccia” Durante un’intervista per The West Australian allo scopo di promuovere l’evento,ha avuto un pesante alterco con l’editore e intervistatore Anthony De Ceglie. La conversazione era iniziata in modo tranquillo, ma è finita in scintille quando De Ceglie ha fatto osservazioni discutibili, ad esempio che ilnon sia una disciplina dura come il football australiano o la Rugby ...

