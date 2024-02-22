Uncharted 2 | Mark Wahlberg aggiorna | Lo script è pronto | devo farmi crescere i baffi

Uncharted 2, Mark Wahlberg aggiorna: "Lo script è pronto, devo farmi crescere i baffi" (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) L'attore ha aggiornato i fan sul sequel del blockbuster tratto dalla serie videoludica Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, Mark Wahlberg ha fornito un importante aggiornamento sullo stato di Uncharted 2, affermando che lo studio lo ha appena contattato per dirgli di prepararsi a tornare nei panni di Victor Sullivan, quindi di farsi ricrescere i baffi. Uncharted 2, manca solo l'annuncio Uncharted è un film d'avventura del 2022, adattamento cinematografico dell'omonima serie videoludica di Naughty Dog, dove il protagonista Nathan Drake viene reclutato dal cacciatore di tesori Victor Sullivan per trovare la fortuna di Magellano. Oltre a Wahlberg, il film vedeva nel cast Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle ...
