The Girls on the Bus | Melissa Benoist torna in tv dopo Supergirl nel trailer della serie

The Girls

Nelle ultime ore, Max ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di The Girls on the Bus , progetto televisivo che segna il ritorno da protagonista sul piccolo schermo di Melissa Benoist , al suo primo ruolo importante dopo la conclusione di Supergirl . Il cast e la
Nelle ultime ore, Max ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di The Girls on the Bus, progetto televisivo che segna il ritorno da protagonista sul piccolo schermo di Melissa Benoist, al suo primo ruolo importante dopo la conclusione di Supergirl. Il cast e la trama del nuovo show Ispirata all'esperienza della co-creatrice Amy Chozik come reporter politica, The Girls on The Bus si svolge durante una campagna elettorale. In particolare, si concentra su quattro giornaliste. Ognuna con il proprio stile di giornalismo e la propria personalità. Tra queste c'è Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), giornalista che ...
