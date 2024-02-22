Team Navalny | ' secondo documenti medici morte naturale'

Team Navalny

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano

Team Navalny, 'secondo documenti medici morte naturale'

Team Navalny, 'secondo documenti medici morte naturale' (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) La madre di Alexei Navalny ha detto che nei documenti medici che le sono stati mostrati, si dice che l'oppositore è morto per cause naturali. Lo riferisce la portavoce Kira Yarmysh su X, aggiungendo che le autorità russe, che oggi hanno fatto vedere per la prima volta il corpo di Navalny alla madre, "la stanno ricattando" perché, "su ordine del Cremlino, le stanno mettendo condizioni su dove, quando e come seppellire Alexei". secondo la portavoce del Team Navalny "vogliono farlo in segreto, senza dare la possibilità di salutarlo".
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Alexei Navalny's mother says she saw his body: NEW DELHI: The late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother said on Thursday that she was ... This is illegal," Lyudmila Navalnaya said in a video published by his team. "They want it to be ... timesofindia.indiatimes

Alexei Navalny ‘died of natural causes’, according to a medical report by Russia: A medical report carried out by Russia on the death of Alexei Navalny has shown that the opposition leader died of ‘natural causes’. The news came after his team and family alleged Vladimir Putin ... metro.co.uk

Navalny's mother accuses Russian investigators of trying to stage a secret funeral: There was no immediate response from Russian investigators. Navalny, 47, Russia's best known opposition politician, died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony last week. His team and family have alleged ... straitstimes

Video di Tendenza

Video Team Navalny
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.