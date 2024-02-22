Tea time | parte la serie di incontri con professionisti a cura dell’I T “G C Falco” di Capua

Tea time

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a casertanotizie©

Fonte : casertanotizie

Boston Tea Party: come scoppiò la Guerra di indipendenza americana

Tea time: parte la serie di incontri con professionisti a cura dell’I.T. “G. C. Falco” di Capua (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Capua. Si è tenuto martedì 20 febbraio, nell’aula magna dell’Istituto Tecnico “G. C. Falco” il primo incontro del ciclo “Tea time”, una serie di appuntamenti durante i quali gli studenti avranno la possibilità di incontrare imprenditori, professionisti ed esperti dei principali settori di indirizzo dell’Istituto. L’idea della Dirigente Scolastica dott.ssa Angelina Lanna di dare vita a questa serie di conferenze è nata qualche anno fa e si è vista concretizzata in seno alla riunione del CTS Comitato Tecnico Scientifico, tenutasi al Museo Campano. L’obiettivo è quello di incontrare gli stakeholders della scuola, per dare loro la possibilità di raccontare la propria esperienza imprenditoriale e professionale, di illustrare agli studenti le iniziative e i ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su casertanotizie

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

The Unique 2-Finger Method To Show Gratitude When Enjoying Dim Sum: Of course, you could always say thank you, but if you want to show off your dim sum prowess, get ready to employ your forefinger and middle finger. yahoo

Bath & Body Works' 3-Wick Candles Are 50% Off For a Limited Time & New Summer Scents Are Included: Here are a few must-haves from Bath & Body Works to point your shopping spree in the right direction. Bath & Body Works' Daffodil Daydreams now comes in a beautifully designed jar specifically for ... msn

Dishwasher hack to leave cups and glasses completely dry: The appliance is a mainstay of most homes as it cuts costs by jet washing your dishes and cutlery in double-quick time. However, it can be slightly ... Potter explained: “Take a tea towel, open the ... richmondandtwickenhamtimes.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Tea time
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.