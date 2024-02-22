Super Meat Boy Forever è il gioco gratis di questa settimana su Epic Games

Super Meat Boy Forever gratis questa settimana su Epic Games Store

Super Meat Boy Forever è il gioco gratis di questa settimana su Epic Games (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Super Meat Boy Forever è il gioco per PC Windows che puoi scaricare gratis su Epic Games per una settimana dalle ore 17 del 22 febbraio 2024 fino alle ore 17 de 29 febbraio. Anche se non hai intenzione di approfittare di queste offerte gratuite a breve puoi comunque accedere allo store per aggiungerle alla tua libreria e giocarci in un secondo momento, se il gioco ti interessa ovviamente. Infatti, per poter scaricare i giochi gratis messi a disposizione ogni settimana occorre registrarsi su Epic Games e scaricare sul proprio PC l’installer con cui poter lanciare i giochi scaricati. I giochi rimarranno nella tua libreria e potrai scaricarli su qualunque PC, dunque ...
