Street Food, a Ravenna il meglio del cibo di strada: le date da ricordare

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024), 22 febbraio 2024 - Da venerdì 22 a domenica 24 marzo parco Teodorico si riempie ditrucks, per la prima edizione di un evento tutto da gustare. Teodoricoè la nuova tre giorni dedicata aldi, che prevede anche spettacoli musicali dal vivo per persone di tutte le età e stand dove bere della buona birra artigianale. L'evento Teodoricoè curata da EuroEventi, l'associazionete senza scopo di lucro rivolta all'organizzazione di eventi inerenti al mondo gastronomico, in particolare quello itinerante, ma anche di iniziative in cui si trattano temi importanti come la scuola, il turismo, la salute o lo sport. Collaborano per la rassegna anche 'La Casa ...

