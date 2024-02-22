Save The Children | i bambini in fuga dalle guerre

Mark Ruffalo Says Sequel To ‘The Incredible Hulk’ Might Be Too Expensive: The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had only been one pure Hulk movie: 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. In it, Bruce Banner was played by Edward Norton, with Ruffalo taking over the role in The Avengers ... deadline

Biden Attends Fundraiser and Talks Student Debt Relief During Los Angeles Visit: President Biden spoke to supporters about lowering drug prices, the Affordable Care Act, reproductive rights, Donald Trump and more at a Tuesday night reception in Beverly Hills. hollywoodreporter

Dileep-Starrer Ratheesh Reghunandan's Thankamani To Release On This Date: Director Ratheesh Reghunandan is gearing up for the highly anticipated action-packed film Thankamani. Fans can now save the date, as the makers have officially revealed the worldwide release date for ... news18