Robert Roode: “Ho il via libera per lottare, ma sono felice del mio lavoro di producer”
Robert Roode: “Ho il via libera per lottare, ma sono felice del mio lavoro di producer” (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Diverse sono le Superstar WWE alle prese con problemi fisici ed infortuni. Tra queste anche Robert Roode (a.k.a. Bobby Roode) che addirittura è fermo ai box da quasi due anni. Per lui un serio infortunio al collo che lo ha costretto a sottoporsi a due interventi chirurgici di fusione delle vertebre cervicali, uno a dicembre 2022 e l’altro a maggio 2023. Ora sta bene e potrebbe tornare sul ring, ma il suo lavoro di producer in WWE gli sta dando soddisfazioni. Lotterà ancora? La Superstar WWE Robert Roode, che attualmente lavora come producer per Stamford, è stato ospite del podcast “Insight” dove ha parlato del suo infortunio al collo. Ecco le sue parole: “Ironicamente ho il via libera dei medici. Gli ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
